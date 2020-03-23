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The United Nations Security Council & Bible Prophecy (Part 2)
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22 views • March 23, 2020
I decided to make a part 2 for this Bible study on the book of Daniel and the Revelation of Jesus Christ, as they relate to the United Nations Security Council. If you haven't already watched part 1, please do so now: https://youtu.be/UszReuWsI6U
My goal with this prophecy study is to help you to see how talk of the antichrist and the animals in Bible prophecy is not just fanciful imagination. Daniel and John predicted things that are actually going to happen in the near future, and it pays for us to study and discuss how these things will come to pass, and what we need to do to prepare.
My goal with this prophecy study is to help you to see how talk of the antichrist and the animals in Bible prophecy is not just fanciful imagination. Daniel and John predicted things that are actually going to happen in the near future, and it pays for us to study and discuss how these things will come to pass, and what we need to do to prepare.
Keywords
bible studynew world orderbible prophecyantichristbook of danielseeking the truthteachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertvoice in the desertunited nations security councilrevelation of jesus christanimals in bible prophecyprophecy studybeast in revelation 13
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