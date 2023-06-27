She was in a pathetic, trembling state by the side of the road I felt something was wrong with her

Pitiful Animal





June 26, 2023





Little Alvin was found lying in a bush by the side of the road.

She was in a pathetic and trembling state by the side of the road.

I felt something was wrong with her

Besides she had been outside for a while.

At the vet, unfortunately they suspected that she had parvovirosis.

She received her first course of anti-inflammatory therapy.

And I hoped she did well and had a chance to live on.





I woke up very early to get a better look at the little girl Alvin.

She was much better after the second day of treatment.

I was just focusing on healing then and we didn't want to stress her out.

Alvin had a great appetite.

She kept asking for food.

But according to the vet's advice, she needed to eat less and often.





The girl then returned to a kind and loving family.

"Alvin, we love you with all our hearts"

Our mission ended here.

But I would always think of you and be by your side.

I hoped you were healthy and happy with your adoptive family.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77O-WLXS2MI