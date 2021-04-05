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ThePatriotNurse: Honor and Shame: A Culture That Ignores Both Will Have NEITHER
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31 views • April 05, 2021
Posted 04April2021:In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the departure from historical norms of honor and shame. As we shift away from cultural norms espousing standards of shameful conduct, we notice that honor and it's accompanying benefits also vanish. Raising Families, liberal society, Good Name,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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