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Smart Grid ENSLAVEMENT! - We Are Being SLOW KILLED, TRACKED & IMPOVERISHED! - What You Need To Know
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson talks with Sean Butler, creator of the Smart Block about the slow kill and surveillance we are witnessing get rolled out throughout the world from smart meters and smart grids to 5G.
Not only are we witnessing an unprecedented amount of surveillance today, but we are also being hit by copious amounts of radiation and electromagnetic warfare.
In this video, Sean Butler breaks down his concerns with the current smart grid and explains one solution that he feels he's brought to the table to help us all mitigate this impending crisis.

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
healthnewspoliticseconomymarketsnwosurveillanceeconomicssocial creditsmart metertechnocracymandatesfinanceinflationsmart gridvoluntaryismjabjosh sigurdsonsupply chainwam
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