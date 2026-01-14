BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Three Types of Jewish People You’ve Probably Never Learned About in School
RandomKings
RandomKings
4 followers
Follow
102 views • 1 day ago

This video offers a clear, side-by-side comparison and summary of three major branches of Jewish thought: Rabbinic Judaism, Karaite Judaism, and Messianic Judaism.


It examines how each group understands divine revelation, interprets scripture, and defines authority, highlighting both their foundational claims and the logical gaps critics often point out.


Rather than promoting one viewpoint, the piece invites viewers to engage directly with source texts, think critically, and explore the broader landscape of Jewish belief for themselves.


For a full, in-depth article on this subject, visit:

https://willblesch.substack.com/p/three-types-of-jewish-people-youve


If you're interested in joining the conversation, come engage at:

https://www.facebook.com/willblesch/

messiahjesusjewishjewsyeshuanew testamenttalmudtorahjudaismold testamentmessianic judaismtanakhmessianic agejesus of nazarethoral torahorthodox judaismkaraite judaismhebrew scriptures
