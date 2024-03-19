RED HEIFER SACRIFICE, Christianitys GOLDEN CALF, Eclipse Coming Soon?

Is the red heifer about to be sacrificed in Israel or close to Passover in 2024? What would happen if they did? Will prophetic events escalate? It is fact that red heifers are now over in Israel right now. But why are the churches in support of that which is done away with? If the sacrifices are done away with then why are they financially supporting the Temple institute and their efforts to sacrifice a red heifer? Are the churches in disobedience because of their support of the temple institute? The answer is absolutely yes.

