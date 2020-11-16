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Magma Plume Barrier Breach in Atlantic? Lockdown and Restriction Updates, and More: November 16, 2020
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478 views • November 16, 2020
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Magma Plume Breach in Mid-Atlantic?
Written by Delilah and Terral
November 16, 2020
Watch Special Report Video:
On Sun, Nov 15, 2020 at 1:59 PM Delilah wrote:
Please take a look at the EMSC map today and note the depths of these quakes! I think we are having our first mantle plume breach into the Mid Atlantic. Delilah
Terral’s reply (11.16.2020):
Hi Delilah:
Thank you for writing. I would expect there to be a taller stack of flags at the Mid-Atlantic Ridge location if a Superplume horn formation saw a barrier breach.
There is something happening just to the west with the Puerto Rico Swarm Area that stopped producing quakes (relative to 5-10 events per day) with this quake:
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/pr2020319007/executive
This quake swarm area is usually a mile high reaching the near and backside alignments. If my theory is correct, then the Puerto Rico Swarm Area will be nonexistent by this coming Sunday. We shall see.
Blessings,
Terral
Special Report Video Links:
You Really Have No Idea What's Coming,,,
https://youtu.be/TsIEG1cchgg
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Judges appear increasingly frustrated with Trump's legal claims about 2020 election
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/judges-increasingly-frustrated-trumps-legal-claims-2020-election/story?id=74211479
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Here's Why I Voluntarily Closed My Preparedness Group on Facebook
11-09-2020 • Organic Prepper - Daisy Luther
https://www.freedomsphoenix.com/News/293977-2020-11-09-heres-why-i-voluntarily-closed-my-preparedness-group-on-facebook.htm
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Welcome to AllSkyCam.com!: http://allskycam.com/
5G Whistleblower: Coronavirus Test Spreading Virus! You Cannot Catch the Covid-19 Unless You Take the Covid-19 Test or a Vaccines! GROUNDBREAKING Claire Edwards Presentation! Must See Videos!
https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2020/10/5g-whistleblower-coronavirus-test-spreading-virus-you-cannot-catch-the-covid-19-unless-you-take-the-covid-19-test-or-a-vaccines-groundbreaking-claire-edwards-presentation-must-see-videos-2514653.html
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2 states announce new virus restrictions as US cases hit 11M
https://apnews.com/article/gretchen-whitmer-michigan-washington-thanksgiving-holidays-2de897b146fb8515abce187a8bff8d38
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In Wyoming, a Covid-19 surge, a struggling energy economy and a thriving haven for the rich
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/wyoming-covid-surge-struggling-energy-economy-thriving-haven-rich-n1247839
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ACHI warns of COVID-19 spikes during holidays, says governor has enforcement options
https://katv.com/news/local/achi-warns-of-covid-19-spikes-during-holidays-says-governor-has-enforcement-options
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BOMBSHELL: The 2020 election took place under a Trump-declared “National Emergency” that set an Election Day trap for the “unauthorized accessing of election and campaign infrastructure”
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-13-2020-election-took-place-under-a-trump-declared-national-emergency.html#
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Washington state Governor Jay Inslee announces new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19
https://youtu.be/MBn6XjXx6Z4
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Commit to fewer, shorter, smaller social gatherings
https://coronavirus.wa.gov/
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Magma Plume Breach in Mid-Atlantic?
Written by Delilah and Terral
November 16, 2020
Watch Special Report Video:
On Sun, Nov 15, 2020 at 1:59 PM Delilah wrote:
Please take a look at the EMSC map today and note the depths of these quakes! I think we are having our first mantle plume breach into the Mid Atlantic. Delilah
Terral’s reply (11.16.2020):
Hi Delilah:
Thank you for writing. I would expect there to be a taller stack of flags at the Mid-Atlantic Ridge location if a Superplume horn formation saw a barrier breach.
There is something happening just to the west with the Puerto Rico Swarm Area that stopped producing quakes (relative to 5-10 events per day) with this quake:
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/pr2020319007/executive
This quake swarm area is usually a mile high reaching the near and backside alignments. If my theory is correct, then the Puerto Rico Swarm Area will be nonexistent by this coming Sunday. We shall see.
Blessings,
Terral
Special Report Video Links:
You Really Have No Idea What's Coming,,,
https://youtu.be/TsIEG1cchgg
--
Judges appear increasingly frustrated with Trump's legal claims about 2020 election
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/judges-increasingly-frustrated-trumps-legal-claims-2020-election/story?id=74211479
--
Here's Why I Voluntarily Closed My Preparedness Group on Facebook
11-09-2020 • Organic Prepper - Daisy Luther
https://www.freedomsphoenix.com/News/293977-2020-11-09-heres-why-i-voluntarily-closed-my-preparedness-group-on-facebook.htm
--
Welcome to AllSkyCam.com!: http://allskycam.com/
5G Whistleblower: Coronavirus Test Spreading Virus! You Cannot Catch the Covid-19 Unless You Take the Covid-19 Test or a Vaccines! GROUNDBREAKING Claire Edwards Presentation! Must See Videos!
https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2020/10/5g-whistleblower-coronavirus-test-spreading-virus-you-cannot-catch-the-covid-19-unless-you-take-the-covid-19-test-or-a-vaccines-groundbreaking-claire-edwards-presentation-must-see-videos-2514653.html
--
2 states announce new virus restrictions as US cases hit 11M
https://apnews.com/article/gretchen-whitmer-michigan-washington-thanksgiving-holidays-2de897b146fb8515abce187a8bff8d38
--
In Wyoming, a Covid-19 surge, a struggling energy economy and a thriving haven for the rich
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/wyoming-covid-surge-struggling-energy-economy-thriving-haven-rich-n1247839
--
ACHI warns of COVID-19 spikes during holidays, says governor has enforcement options
https://katv.com/news/local/achi-warns-of-covid-19-spikes-during-holidays-says-governor-has-enforcement-options
--
BOMBSHELL: The 2020 election took place under a Trump-declared “National Emergency” that set an Election Day trap for the “unauthorized accessing of election and campaign infrastructure”
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-13-2020-election-took-place-under-a-trump-declared-national-emergency.html#
--
Washington state Governor Jay Inslee announces new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19
https://youtu.be/MBn6XjXx6Z4
--
Commit to fewer, shorter, smaller social gatherings
https://coronavirus.wa.gov/
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
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