【Ukraine Rescue】American Veteran Praises the NFSC & ROLF’s Efforts in Ukraine Rescue & Taking Down the CCP

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03/19/22 U.S. veteran Al: The CCP is a horrible and evil regime. Taking down the CCP and establishing New Federal State of China is the only way to ending the fate of 1.4 billion Chinese people enslaved by the Chinese Communist thieves. The Medyka Rescue Centre sponsored by ROLF and NFSC tent provides warmth for children. Thank you to the Chinese who donated to the Rule of Law Foundation. Don’t give up, and freedom is earned by ourselves.