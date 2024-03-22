Free Knee Chakra Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz tuning fork short - Columning on the Right Knee Back

In this short segment I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to column over the Right Knee Chakra. Listening can help a person feel more grounded and connected to the earth. Listening can also help you overcome the challenges of move forward in life and better deal with the confusion and obstacles along the path. For more information see our website https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog.
Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.