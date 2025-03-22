During the night, Ukrainian formations blew up the Sudzha Gas Metering Station, through which gas supplies to Europe had previously been flowing: a major fire broke out at the facility, and the glow from it was even visible in Sumy.



Representatives of the Kyiv regime couldn't come up with anything smarter than to start the old tune about self-shelling (https://t.me/rybar/42083) and call the incident a "provocation by Russia." The Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case under the article "act of terrorism."



🖍The purpose of the action is clear: in addition to destroying infrastructure before a complete withdrawal from the Kursk Region, the Kyiv regime is also trying to present this as an "example of Russia's unwillingness to negotiate" against the backdrop of an agreement to refrain from strikes on energy facilities.



🚩This is the second such attack by the AFU - on March 19, the enemy struck (https://t.me/rybar/68955) the Kavkaz station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. Together, this confirms the reputation of the so-called Ukraine as a collective monkey with a grenade, which itself does not intend to comply with the agreements.



❗️The Kyiv regime can only be forced to comply with anything by force, be it massive strikes or real pressure from the US. This needs to be taken into account in the negotiations, so as not to end up writing letters to the Sports Lottery later.

Source @rybar





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net