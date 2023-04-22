https://gettr.com/post/p2f1ng4633a
The other indictment that charged the 40 policemen says it very clearly. They have been harassing, attacking, hacking, surveillance, and electronic hacking Miles Guo nonstop beginning in 2017
另一份指控这40名警察的起诉书说得很清楚。他们一直在骚扰、攻击和黑客攻击、监视郭先生，从2017年开始没有停止过。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #MattaofFact #Ryan #takedowntheccp
