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Flu cases down 95% from 2019
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193 views • October 20, 2020
More proof of the fake numbers, fake testing and totally bogus Scam-Demic
Even lamestream media lets the truth out sometimes. I recognized this as one that ran counter to their agenda, so I saved it and uploaded to my Brighteon channel to preserve and share a bit of truth-telling.
Sure enough, Eew-Toob removed it, Faux removed it, Faceplant won't allow links to Brighteon ... all within three hours of it showing up.
Wean yourself from the agenda-driven censors.
Even lamestream media lets the truth out sometimes. I recognized this as one that ran counter to their agenda, so I saved it and uploaded to my Brighteon channel to preserve and share a bit of truth-telling.
Sure enough, Eew-Toob removed it, Faux removed it, Faceplant won't allow links to Brighteon ... all within three hours of it showing up.
Wean yourself from the agenda-driven censors.
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