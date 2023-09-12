LOOK AT WHAT JUST EMERGED FROM MAUI! PICTURES OF THE POLICE BLOCKADE THAT TRAPPED THE PEOPLE!

Make sure to check out my TWO playlists full of videos and information about the attack on Maui
The “police” claim they were directing people away from fallen powerlines….
Because, you know, a raging fire hot enough to melt aluminum is MUCH SAFER
(Not that they were actually doing that -directing people away from lines. Lies to cover up lies. It just stinks more!
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
