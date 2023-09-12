Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
LOOK AT WHAT JUST EMERGED FROM MAUI! PICTURES OF THE POLICE BLOCKADE THAT TRAPPED THE PEOPLE!
channel image
Alex Hammer
4287 Subscribers
267 views
Published 18 hours ago

Make sure to check out my TWO playlists full of videos and information about the attack on Maui


The “police” claim they were directing people away from fallen powerlines….

Because, you know, a raging fire hot enough to melt aluminum is MUCH SAFER

(Not that they were actually doing that -directing people away from lines. Lies to cover up lies. It just stinks more!


I skipped out of work for a few to bring this to you. We’re on the case! This was too hot (potentially valuable info etc) to pass up. Of course, there’s no telling how long it will take for Bitchute to process and publish this video. I’ll check back with y’all a little later


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/

Keywords
bibleweather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfamineclimate hoaxfirestartariaeco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute citieshidden histoy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket