https://gettr.com/post/p2fs2y74b04
4/29/2023 【Miles Insight】Mr. Guo's release on bail could take a while, and everybody should be mentally prepared for that. However, regardless of whether Mr. Guo is with us or not, we will continue our efforts to bring down the CCP.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP
4/29/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：郭先生的保释需要一定的时间，大家要有心理准备，但无论郭先生在不在我们身边，我们灭共的事情都不会停。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共
