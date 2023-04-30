https://gettr.com/post/p2fs2y74b04

4/29/2023 【Miles Insight】Mr. Guo's release on bail could take a while, and everybody should be mentally prepared for that. However, regardless of whether Mr. Guo is with us or not, we will continue our efforts to bring down the CCP.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP





4/29/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：郭先生的保释需要一定的时间，大家要有心理准备，但无论郭先生在不在我们身边，我们灭共的事情都不会停。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共





