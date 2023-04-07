Tom Renz | ObamaCare - Loss of Privacy

What does ObamaCare have to do with #COVID case mortality records and #Missouri #HB1169? More than they want us to realize. The #ICD coding corruption we saw during COVID was an egregious manipulation of medical records made possible by #ObamaCare. #InformedConsent #Transparency #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #GodWins #Truth

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