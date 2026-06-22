Iran LEGO: "This Time For Palestine" - Football Against Enemy - E02 - This LEGO Music Shocked TRUMP! 🆔 @explosivemedia

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💥 More good news:
Our new music video is out now.
😊 "This Time for Palestine⚽️"
🆔 @explosivemedia
When Trump takes over FIFA, trashes Maradona's statue, and angers the greatest football legends! 😱 Watch the funniest LEGO football parody to see how Zidane and the legends plan their epic revenge.
Football Against Enemy - E02 - A LEGO Series 👉 • Football Against Enemy - E02A LEGO Series