Iran LEGO: "This Time For Palestine" - Football Against Enemy - E02 - This LEGO Music Shocked TRUMP! 🆔 @explosivemedia

💥 More good news:

Our new music video is out now.



😊 "This Time for Palestine⚽️"



🆔 @explosivemedia

When Trump takes over FIFA, trashes Maradona's statue, and angers the greatest football legends! 😱 Watch the funniest LEGO football parody to see how Zidane and the legends plan their epic revenge.

Football Against Enemy - E02 - A LEGO Series 👉 • Football Against Enemy - E02A LEGO Series