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Gacha Reacts (FNF)– If Mario was in FNF 2 by SMG4
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2 views • January 14, 2022
Hello everyone and welcome to another reaction video be sure to like comment and subscribe and thank you for over 3k subscribers and 109,789 views(on YouTube) couldn't have done it without your support and interactions.
Original Video: https://youtu.be/ANYhFFEO3vc
Plot- Mommy Mearest gets revenge because Daddy Dearest is hospitalize because of Mario and friends.
Characters used:
BF (Jack)
GF (Sherry)
DD (Alex)
MM (Jessica)
Pico
Ruv
Sarv
Mario Mario
Tari
Senpai
Belle (Tari vs Belle battle)
Melony (Gag scene)
Follow my socials–
Triller: https://triller.co/@authenticshadowpe...
Flote: https://flote.app/user/ShadowPenguin679
Mastodon: https://mastodon.online/web/@ShadowPe...
Original Video: https://youtu.be/ANYhFFEO3vc
Plot- Mommy Mearest gets revenge because Daddy Dearest is hospitalize because of Mario and friends.
Characters used:
BF (Jack)
GF (Sherry)
DD (Alex)
MM (Jessica)
Pico
Ruv
Sarv
Mario Mario
Tari
Senpai
Belle (Tari vs Belle battle)
Melony (Gag scene)
Follow my socials–
Triller: https://triller.co/@authenticshadowpe...
Flote: https://flote.app/user/ShadowPenguin679
Mastodon: https://mastodon.online/web/@ShadowPe...
Keywords
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