William Ramsey: The Life & Times of Aleister Crowley, Prophet of Evil

William Ramsey discusses his book "Prophet of Evil: Aleister Crowley, 9/11 and the New World Order". He delves deep into the black magic and occult machinations of Crowley who sought to become Satan's chief of staff, destroy Christianity, and establish a new age world religion. Crowley came of age at the height of British imperialism as East was meeting West and theosophy was in vogue. He was an asset of British intelligence and his influence spread far and wide beyond the grave and still works strong to this day.





About William Ramsey

Attorney, Author, and Researcher William Ramsey is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in History. Mr. Ramsey also has a J.D. and is a State Bar of California member. He has written Prophet of Evil, Abomination, Children of the Beast, Global Death Cult, and The Smiley Face Killers. William Ramsey has also made five documentaries---Occult Hollywood, Prophet of Evil, Smiley Face Killers Vol. 1 and 2, and Children of the Beast.





