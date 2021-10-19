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Don't Have Kids
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54 views • October 19, 2021
ADDENDUM: There are people who dislike that I didn't come to the "anti-white agenda pushed by (((the powers that be)))" conclusion in this video. That's fine, we disagree. I think unfettered immigration is meant for corporatist purposes, not racial ones. I think the declining birthrate is due to technological advancement and modern comfort, not due to an anti-white agenda. I think the media push to normalize not having kids is because journalists are lonely guilty shitty people, not due to a coordinated effort to breed out the white race. But "The Great Replacement" theory hinges on all of this stuff being done purposefully as some kind of a grand plan, and I just don't see it. I see the problems, but I interpret them as having different causes, that's all.
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#GreatReplacement #ChristChurchShooting #DontHaveKids #Childfree #TheGreatReplacement #NewZealandShooting
Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
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Humble Bundle Affiliate Link ► https://www.humblebundle.com/monthly?partner=shortfatotaku
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#GreatReplacement #ChristChurchShooting #DontHaveKids #Childfree #TheGreatReplacement #NewZealandShooting
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