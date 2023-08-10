Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The SARS-CoV-2 Genome & Variants Dr. Mark Bailey, Dr. Andy Kaufman, Dr. Stefano Scoglio | 5. The SARS-CoV-2 Genome & Variants | The End of Covid
channel image
ime
42 Subscribers
34 views
Published Thursday

What about the genome of SARS-CoV-2? And where did all of these variants come from? In this session, Dr. Mark Bailey, Dr. Andy Kaufman, and Dr. Stefano Scoglio join Jacob Diaz to discuss the in-silico SARS-CoV-2 genome and the so-called variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Click here for more on Dr. Bailey
https://drsambailey.com/about-dr-mark-bailey

Click here for more on Dr. Kaufman
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/my-story/

Click here for more on Dr. Scoglio
https://nutrigea.com/default.aspx

Click here for more on Jacob
https://instagram.com/undercovervirologist

https://theendofcovid.com/

Keywords
metaphysicsgerm theory fraudthe end of covid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket