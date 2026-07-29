President or King? It's not the TITLE. It's the POWER.

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For the founders, an elective monarchy was just as bad as an hereditary one - because the core issue was the power of discretion. On this episode, it’s 6 of the most dangerous powers of a king as the founders understood them. And you just might recognize every single one of them today.
Path to Liberty: July 29, 2026