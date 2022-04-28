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Shanghai lockdowns-quarantine-starvation-suicides April9-2022-compilation
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302 views • April 28, 2022
(1) strict lockdowns by government, can not go out to buy food, markets closed anyways, food-delivery allowed but they are swamped, you order food sometimes it does not make it on time or sometimes your order is cancelled.
(2) As a result, starvation continues
(3) Government tried to get food to people but due to logistical problems and truck problems, much of the food was wasted rotting in warehouses in shanghai with no delivery on time
(4) suicides
(5) people forced to take daily PCR tests, if you test positive you are quarantined in a covid19-quarantine camp
(6) police/military forcibly evict residents of specific apartment buildings because the government wants to convert the whole apartment building into a quarantine-camp
(7) some people drop unconscious due to starvation some due to the jabs
(2) As a result, starvation continues
(3) Government tried to get food to people but due to logistical problems and truck problems, much of the food was wasted rotting in warehouses in shanghai with no delivery on time
(4) suicides
(5) people forced to take daily PCR tests, if you test positive you are quarantined in a covid19-quarantine camp
(6) police/military forcibly evict residents of specific apartment buildings because the government wants to convert the whole apartment building into a quarantine-camp
(7) some people drop unconscious due to starvation some due to the jabs
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