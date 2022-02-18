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Intactivist Billboard on Las Vegas Blvd
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10 views • February 18, 2022
BIRTHDAY SURPRISE!!! Aubriel Dinga, a Las Vegas mom, was driving around on her birthday last night, not knowing that Bloodstained Men had a billboard on Las Vegas Blvd. Here's her story!
"BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT! I knew it existed but didn’t even know its location and happened to drive by on my birthday because it’s in a very busy area and it was the best bday present I could ask for. After so many years of activism and watching awareness grow for this cause it felt amazing to see the huge billboard, almost brought me to tears, thinking of how many people this message can now reach!!"
"BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT! I knew it existed but didn’t even know its location and happened to drive by on my birthday because it’s in a very busy area and it was the best bday present I could ask for. After so many years of activism and watching awareness grow for this cause it felt amazing to see the huge billboard, almost brought me to tears, thinking of how many people this message can now reach!!"
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