UNITED STATES MILITARY IN SHAMBLES 13,000 personnel leave army reserves!
Published 2 months ago |
The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter


September 8, 2022


Tonight on the Right Dissident Dalton Clodfelter Discusses the Army Reserves continuing to lose their soldiers rapidly and then dives into how China is Snapping up Liquefied Natural Gas as Europe shuts down!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ja7ag-united-states-military-in-shambles-13000-personnel-leave-army-reserves.html


Keywords
current eventsmilitaryuschinaunited statesarmyeuropesoldiersleaveshut downnatural gasbuyingreservespersonneldalton clodfelterright dissidentshamblesliquified

