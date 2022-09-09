UNITED STATES MILITARY IN SHAMBLES 13,000 personnel leave army reserves!

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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
September 8, 2022
Tonight on the Right Dissident Dalton Clodfelter Discusses the Army Reserves continuing to lose their soldiers rapidly and then dives into how China is Snapping up Liquefied Natural Gas as Europe shuts down!
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