Quo Vadis





Nov 17, 2022

In this video we share Ukrainian Mystic Josyp Terelya on Our Lady and Russia.





The following comes from Medjugorje Magazine 1990, in an article entitled Modern Martyrs, which stated:





“Josyp Terelya's story, plus his account of things to come; things that have recently come to pass or are happening today.





There are events unfolding right now in the world which are exactly what Josyp foretold.





For example, he told the elite of the Soviet Communist Government their empire would collapse by 1991!





The book also contains some of the messages from Our Lady to Josyp.





“It was at the early age of fourteen that Josyp Terelya began working to evangelize the Russians, through promoting devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.





During the 19 60’s, one thousand young men at a time would gather to worship the Eucharist.





They organized discussions and seminars in secret, in barns and private homes, with guards watching.





By the time a young man became fifteen, he knew his faith and he was ready to speak it to others with conviction.





It was real Catholic action, and even then Josyp was seen as a leader by his peers.





“At nineteen, Josyp was conscripted into the army.





He arrived at the recruiting center carrying his Bible and Catholic literature.





He told them he was joining the Soviet army to evangelize the soldiers to Catholicism.





They sent him home and two weeks later he was arrested.





This was in 1962.





He was given a four year sentence, which was extended over and over until he had spent 15 years in prison, living under extreme torture.





“In February, 1972, Josyp was thrown into a cell one evening to be frozen to death.





The Soviets would lower the temperature of the room and the prisoner would freeze to death by morning.





He had only a thin blanket.





Josyp said that as his body began to freeze he was in intense pain.





He could even feel sharp stabs of pain in the individual roots of his hair as they froze.





There was one light in the room and Josyp climbed up a screen and tried to warm his head by that light.





A guard looked through the tiny opening in the door, saw what he was doing, and turned out the light.





“Within a few minutes Josyp was so cold he could no longer move.





He couldn’t more his limbs or even open his lips or eyelids.





Only his mind continued to function.





He lay on his cot, eyes closed, waiting to die.





Suddenly he felt the touch of a woman’s hand on his forehead and over his eyes.





It was warm and it had the fragrance of milk.





He felt the whole room becoming warm and his own body also.





He heard a voice,‘You called me and I have come to you. ’





(She told him when he would be released, that he would be unharmed, and consoled him in this trial).





“After the Blessed Virgin disappeared, I took off my shirt and started walking around the cell, that’s how warm it was.





I was sweating.





After half an hour the KGB officials and prison hierarchy came to the cell, along with a doctor; all in fur hats and warm coats, they could not believe I was still alive, let alone standing there without a shirt.





They were furious and demanded to know what had happened.





I told them the Mother Of God was here with me”.





Josyp was released 4 years later, at the time Our Lady had told him and the rest as they say is history, the communist regime is gone, and Lubyanka prison is closed.





Josyp Terelya spent 20 years in the Soviet Gulag camp for his faith, during which time he experienced various apparitions of the Blessed Mother as well as the Archangel Michael.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sJ-wQQ5o_U