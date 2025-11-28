God’s Message for the Burnt-Out & Exhausted | A Healing Word of Rest, Peace & Renewal (Spoken Word)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you are emotionally drained, spiritually exhausted, or running on empty — this message from God is for you. Burnout isn't weakness. It isn't failure. It's a sign that you've been carrying too much for too long — and God is whispering to your weary soul: "Stop. Be still. Let Me carry you." This powerful spoken word of rest, surrender, and renewal reminds you that you were never meant to hold your world together alone. God invites you into His rhythm of grace — where His strength replaces your striving, His peace replaces your anxiety, and His presence restores what burnout has been draining from your spirit.