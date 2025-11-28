BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
God’s Message for the Burnt-Out & Exhausted | A Healing Word of Rest, Peace & Renewal (Spoken Word)
GodsMessageNow
GodsMessageNow
38 views • 1 day ago

If you are emotionally drained, spiritually exhausted, or running on empty — this message from God is for you. Burnout isn’t weakness. It isn’t failure. It’s a sign that you’ve been carrying too much for too long — and God is whispering to your weary soul: “Stop. Be still. Let Me carry you.” This powerful spoken word of rest, surrender, and renewal reminds you that you were never meant to hold your world together alone. God invites you into His rhythm of grace — where His strength replaces your striving, His peace replaces your anxiety, and His presence restores what burnout has been draining from your spirit. 🙏 If this message encouraged you, subscribe for more spoken-word encouragement, Scripture-based comfort, and daily reminders of God’s love and rest. #Faith #Burnout #GodsMessage

godjesusgod saysgods messagegod messagegod message for me todaygod message for yougod message todaygod message today for me
