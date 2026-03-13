The CIA's Plan to Sedate the World – Declassified Files Expose the War on Free Will

John Michael Chambers delivers a bombshell that shatters any remaining illusion about the depth of the deep state's control: declassified CIA documents from Project Artichoke—the sinister root of MKUltra—reveal an explicit blueprint to chemically subdue entire populations.





The goal was never just interrogation. It was population-wide sedation. Covert drugs designed to suppress free will, induce hopelessness, or keep people in perpetual anxiety—transforming awake humans into obedient, dulled masses.





One directive stands out above all: substances deliverable via "standard medical treatment, such as vaccines." Mass vaccination campaigns were seen as the perfect silent vector. No consent. No detection. Just gradual control.





They also sought long-term agents: one to generate "constant agitation, nervousness, and tension," another to plunge victims into "deep depression, lethargy, and despair." And the delivery methods? Everyday items. Food. Tap water. Coca-Cola. Beer. Liquor. Cigarettes.





The file states plainly: "This study should include chemicals or drugs that can effectively be concealed in common items such as food, water, Coca-Cola, beer, liquor, cigarettes, etc."





Project Artichoke fed directly into MKUltra—expanding into LSD dosing, hypnosis, and trauma programming on unwitting subjects. But population-wide sedation was the real prize. When MKUltra was supposedly closed, the program went dark—embedded into public health, Big Pharma, and psy-ops masked as compassion.





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