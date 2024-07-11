BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Where Did The Towers Go? A Presentation by Dr. Judy Wood Part 1 of 2
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
274 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
134 views • 9 months ago

PART 1.  2011 CLASSIC VERSION.  Directed energy weapon? "Does this look like a building collapse to you? ....if they [the towers] had slammed to the ground there would be over 1,250,000 tons of debris piled on the ground...this did not happen..." ~ Dr. Judy Wood

Where Did The Towers Go? A Presentation by Dr. Judy Wood Part 1 of 2. 2011 Original Version. Filmed at New Horizons, St Annes, 24 Oct 2011. Why are we seeing fountains of dust?

Judy Wood at https://www.WhereDidTheTowersGo.com/

ALTERNATIVE LINKS

Where Did The Towers Go? A Presentation by Dr. Judy Wood Part 1 of 2

PART I https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VY-ys24PCYQ

PART II https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slle-TPHrDE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Ttp8EBf4LQ

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-judy-wood-presents-where-did-the-towers-go-part-1/

Keywords
9-11dewtwin towersjudy woodground zerosept 11directed energy weaponwhere did the towers go
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy