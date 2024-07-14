BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biden Addresses the "Attempted assassination of Donald Trump" July 13, 2024
Truther Network
Truther NetworkCheckmark Icon
1587 followers
194 views • 9 months ago

Biden Addresses the:

"Attempted assassination of Donald Trump" = 501 (Francis Bacon)

Date: July 13, 2024


NOTE: 

"Make America Great Again" = 322 (Franc Baconis)


Cabal Official Storyline:

Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States and the presumptive Republican Party nominee for the 2024 presidential election, was injured in the right ear during a shooting incident on July 13, 2024, at a campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania.


The shooter was 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement personnel and witnesses said Crooks crawled onto a roof outside the rally venue and fired eight rounds from an AR-15–style semi-automatic rifle before being killed by a Secret Service Counter Assault Team sniper.


Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Keywords
joe bidendonald j trumpthomas matthew crooks
