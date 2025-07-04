BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EMP Proof : Easy Sourdough French Toast
eatloadedpotato
eatloadedpotato
20 followers
26 views • 1 day ago

🥞 Sourdough French Toast… but make it pantry-only magic!

 Fluffy slices, crispy edges, and a cinnamon-sweet center — all with zero fresh eggs and zero fridge stress. If you baked my 15-minute sourdough loaf, grab it now (or yes, store-bought will do 😉). Breakfast glory is five minutes of mixing, a quick dip, and a golden sizzle away.

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/sourdough-french-toast

Why this recipe rocks:

🍞 Thick-cut homemade sourdough for extra chew & tang



🥚 Uses egg powder + dry milk — shelf-stable protein FTW



⏱️ Ready in under 15 minutes from bowl to plate



🧑‍🍳 Fool-proof batter trick (let it sit so the powder hydrates = no lumps!)



🔥 Golden outside, custardy inside — even kids beg for seconds



🥄 Finish with butter powder ghee drizzle + Buddy-the-Elf-level syrup joy



📈 Scalable: feed 5, 10, or 20 hungry humans with my free grocery calculator



👋 I’m MJ, founder of LoadedPotato.org and your refrigerator eliminator. Hit subscribe so breakfast (and dinner) never stress you out again!

💬 Tell me below: Are you Team Maple, Team Berry, or pour-on-all-the-syrups?

 🛒 Want pantry perfection on standby? Grab the auto grocery calculator at LoadedPotato.org — it fills your cart (Walmart or Amazon Fresh) in one click. Real food, zero hassle. See you in the next fridge-free feast!



----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------


#sourdoughfrenchtoast #frenchtoastrecipe #pantrybreakfast #shelfstablemeals #nofridgerecipes #budgetfriendlymeals #easybreakfastideas #eggpowderrecipes #drymilkrecipes #fridgefreecooking #loadedpotatohacks #comfortfood #quickbreakfast #homemadebread #sourdoughrecipes #pantryonlycooking #breakfasttok #brunchideas #easymeals #lazybreakfast #dehydratedingredients #familymeals #mealplanning #pantrycooking #mealprepideas #prepperpantry #cheapmeals #breakfastwithoutrefrigeration #loadedpotatoorg #syruplover


Keywords
comfort foodprepper pantryquick breakfastshelf stable mealsbudget friendly mealsno fridge recipesmake ahead mealspantry only mealsfridge free cookingsourdough french toastfrench toast recipepantry breakfasteasy breakfast ideasegg powder recipedry milk recipesourdough recipesloaded potatobreakfast without eggsbreakfast for a crowdlazy cooking
