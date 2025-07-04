EMP Proof : Easy Sourdough French Toast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🥞 Sourdough French Toast… but make it pantry-only magic!
Fluffy slices, crispy edges, and a cinnamon-sweet center — all with zero fresh eggs and zero fridge stress. If you baked my 15-minute sourdough loaf, grab it now (or yes, store-bought will do 😉). Breakfast glory is five minutes of mixing, a quick dip, and a golden sizzle away.
https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/sourdough-french-toast
Why this recipe rocks:
🍞 Thick-cut homemade sourdough for extra chew & tang
🥚 Uses egg powder + dry milk — shelf-stable protein FTW
⏱️ Ready in under 15 minutes from bowl to plate
🧑🍳 Fool-proof batter trick (let it sit so the powder hydrates = no lumps!)
🔥 Golden outside, custardy inside — even kids beg for seconds
🥄 Finish with butter powder ghee drizzle + Buddy-the-Elf-level syrup joy
📈 Scalable: feed 5, 10, or 20 hungry humans with my free grocery calculator
