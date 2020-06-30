Massive Wildfire Causes Dozens of Homes to Be Evacuated In Utah

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Residents were forced to leave their homes as authorities struggle to contain a large bushfire nearing residential areas in Utah. The blaze was started by fireworks and flared up by gusty winds.
Two large blazes broke out on the hills surrounding the Traverse Mountain area late Saturday night. While one of the fires was put out, the other flared up due to strong winds. Now it is spreading rapidly, moving closer to the nearby towns of Lehi and Alpine.-
Learn More:
https://www.rt.com/usa/493153-utah-wildfire-evacuation-videos/
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