'They think they have that much control': Rob Schmitt on Democrats | Newsmax
Published 19 hours ago

'They think they have that much control': Rob Schmitt on Democrats | Newsmax

Rob Schmitt reacts to the attacks from the Left targeted at former President Trump, how Democrats hypocritical behavior goes unnoticed and more on NEWSMAX's "Rob Schmitt Tonight"


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.


rob schmittnewsmaxon democrats

