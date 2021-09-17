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Jesus Christ Will Come In The Year of "Jubile "
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50 views • September 17, 2021
Leviticus 25:9 Then shalt thou cause the Trumpet of the Jubile to Sound on the Tenth day of the Seventh Month, in the Day of Atonement shall ye make the trumpet sound throughout all your land.
Leviticus 25:13 In the year of this Jubile ye shall return every man unto his possession. In Which We are His Possession's, The Apple of His Eye !!!
Leviticus 27:24 In the year of the Jubile the field shall return unto him of whom it was bought, even to him to whom the possession of the land did belong.
1 Corinthians 10:26 For The Earth is the Lord’s, and The Fulness Thereof.
" Even So, Come Lord Jesus "
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
Leviticus 25:13 In the year of this Jubile ye shall return every man unto his possession. In Which We are His Possession's, The Apple of His Eye !!!
Leviticus 27:24 In the year of the Jubile the field shall return unto him of whom it was bought, even to him to whom the possession of the land did belong.
1 Corinthians 10:26 For The Earth is the Lord’s, and The Fulness Thereof.
" Even So, Come Lord Jesus "
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://rgstair.com/
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