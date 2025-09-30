A DYSTOPIAN FUTURE CARTOON IF WE DON’T PIVOT & FIGHT





According to internal Alliance sources, GITMO is no longer a single location — it has been replicated in classified military installations around the world. Underground Quantum Citadels are being activated in:

• Diego Garcia (Indian Ocean)

• Thule Air Base (Greenland)

• Pine Gap (Australia)

• Area 801 (Antarctica)

• The Secret Facility beneath Montauk (New York)

These sites are directly quantum-linked to GITMO Central through Project ODIN’s AI command net, forming what insiders are calling The Global Execution Grid. (More Info on gazetteller.com)

Each Citadel operates its own Tribunal Chambers, Quantum Behavioral Reconstruction Theaters, and Biometric Kill-Switch Systems — identical to GITMO’s architecture.

Prisoner transfers from Europe, Asia, and South America are already underway.

The targets? The untouchable. The bloodline families. The black nobility. The Vatican rats. The Hollywood occult handlers. The central banking architects. Big Pharma war criminals. Media deep infiltrators.





NEW ARRESTS SHAKE THE ELITE

In the past 72 hours alone, Alliance forces launched coordinated operations in:

• Geneva – Secret Rothschild tunnels beneath Lake Geneva raided.

• Vatican City – Jesuit Council chamber seized. High-ranking cardinals captured alive.

• Hollywood Hills – Private underground ritual sites dismantled. Multiple A-list handlers disappeared without explanation.

• New York – Emergency raids at UN-connected NGO facilities used for human trafficking and blackmail operations.

• Singapore – Khazarian banking assets frozen. Globalist tech CEO detained mid-flight.

Names are already leaking through Patriot channels:

• Lord Jacob Rothschild — Captured. Now at Diego Garcia undergoing Tribunal processing.

• Pope Francis — Reported dead. Body double malfunctioned during Easter appearance. Vatican in full lockdown.

• Klaus Schwab — In GITMO’s Quantum Isolation Chamber, stripped of all external sensory input.

• Bill Gates — Captured near his Wyoming bunker. Evidence from DARPA servers confirm direct involvement in mRNA genocide programs. (More Info on gazetteller.com)

• George Soros — Neutralized. Confirmed body held in secure storage for evidence presentation during EBS.

• Trudeau, Macron, Zelensky — All marked for Phase Two extraction.





GITMO UPGRADES: THE FINAL STAGE WEAPONIZED

GITMO is no longer just a tribunal site. It has evolved into what Trump’s inner military calls THE COLLECTOR. (More Info on gazetteller.com)

Sources confirm massive upgrades underway:

• Installation of Quantum-Powered “Memory Cradle” Tech — allowing full consciousness extraction from captured elite for permanent data storage.

• Expansion of the AI War Crimes Registry into Vault Omega — now archiving ancient bloodline history, occult rituals, and generational crimes hidden for centuries.

• Development of Project REQUIEM — an automated tribunal enforcement AI designed to issue instant execution orders without human interference.

• Upgraded Autonomous Security Armies — 5th generation hunter-killer drones patrolling all corridors, immune to EMP attacks.

• Quantum Soul Mapping Systems — technology designed to prevent dark occultists from transferring consciousness into clones or synthetic vessels.

Let this be clear — there is no escape. Not in this life. Not in the next.

THE DESPERATE ATTACKS ON QFS INFRASTRUCTURE HAVE BEGUN

Facing annihilation, the Cabal launched coordinated digital warfare against the QFS infrastructure — the very system designed by Trump and the Alliance to free humanity from the slave chains of fiat currency and central banking.





These attacks were NOT random cyber strikes.

This was occult-level digital warfare using suppressed scalar tech, CERN-generated frequency weapons, and rogue satellite interference targeting specific QFS nodes. (More Info on gazetteller.com)

Key attacks have been detected:

• Frankfurt — The original CIA QFS-infiltration node used for election rigging has been obliterated.

• London — Rothschild banking malware scripts attempted to breach the QFS asset vault — failed.

• Geneva — CERN facilities used to amplify quantum resonance distortions aimed at Project ODIN nodes — neutralized by Space Force.

• Tel Aviv — Mossad Black Cube hackers launched zero-day quantum viruses against NESARA protocol servers — intercepted and reversed.

Trump’s response was instant and merciless.

Space Force deployed classified StarNet Defense Platforms from orbital positions — jamming and frying Cabal frequency weapons in real time.

Multiple Deep State satellites were forcefully de-orbited and destroyed over the Atlantic.

The message was sent: The QFS is unbreakable.





