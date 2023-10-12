Create New Account
The TRAP Of "Society" & "Government" - How To Escape It! - Dr. Carl Jung
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Everyone is contributing to a belief system responsible for all the world's greatest evils, which can only be ceased with the knowledge of something so fundamental and basic, that we have been merely living in contradiction to it this whole time. From the dark to light, from the unconscious to conscious, let us learn from one of the greatest psychologists of all time, Dr. Carl Gustav Jung. Best Video Compilation (which explains this in detail): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://nita.one/summit Learn more or write an article, we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #carljung #carljungquotes #psychology #psychological #psychologicalfacts #psychologyfacts #psychiatry #psychiatrist #doctor #doctors #psychoanalyst #psychoanalysis #afterschool #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration #documentary #documentaries

