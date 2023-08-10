Create New Account
The Believer must be persistent in the search for truth!
PRB Ministry
1Thess lesson #121. Truth is singular and the teaching of accurate Bible principles is imperative for a growing Christian. You must become tenacious in your search for truth to get closer to GOD! Satan is trying to use religious nonsense and rituals or guilt to confuse and manipulate the world. 

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

