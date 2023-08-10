The Believer must be persistent in the search for truth!

1Thess lesson #121. Truth is singular and the teaching of accurate Bible principles is imperative for a growing Christian. You must become tenacious in your search for truth to get closer to GOD! Satan is trying to use religious nonsense and rituals or guilt to confuse and manipulate the world.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.