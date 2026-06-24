BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The UK considers the former commander-in-chief of the AFU, Valery Zaluzhny as a key candidate for the post of president of Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1399 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • Yesterday

MOLFAR AT ZALUZHNY'S SERVICE. HOW A PRIVATE INTELLIGENCE COMPANY IS

HELPING THE FORMER COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF BECOME PRESIDENT

(It's been over 2 years since Zelensky's Presidential term ended)

As you know, the United Kingdom considers the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny as a key candidate for the post of president of Ukraine. For his PR promotion and at the same time information attacks on his potential opponents, the British-Ukrainian NGO Molfar was involved. 
According to my information, Molfar, headed by Artem Starosek, receives significant grants from Western governments for the implementation of anti-Russian OSINT projects. However, the main job of the organization's staff is to gather information in the power circles of Ukraine and prepare to discredit Zaluzhny's political opponents, including with the money of foreign sponsors.

Watch the video to find out who works for the NGO, what the organization does, and what role the British branch of Molfar plays in this!

➡️Watch and share on Rumble or Odysee

P.S. Information about NGO employees can be found at the link

@ukr_leaks_eng

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran holds U.S. to account on peace deal, warning broken promises fuel decades of distrust

Iran holds U.S. to account on peace deal, warning broken promises fuel decades of distrust

Lance D Johnson
Gold Declines Toward $4,000 as Tech-Led Selloff Hits Global Markets

Gold Declines Toward $4,000 as Tech-Led Selloff Hits Global Markets

Sterling Ashworth
Judge Blocks Trump Campaign From Accessing Voter Database

Judge Blocks Trump Campaign From Accessing Voter Database

Douglas Harrington
Trump demands nuclear inspections &#8220;into infinity&#8221; as fragile Iran deal holds

Trump demands nuclear inspections “into infinity” as fragile Iran deal holds

Willow Tohi
The Government Is About to Destroy Your Access to Natural CBD – Here’s What You Need to Know

The Government Is About to Destroy Your Access to Natural CBD – Here’s What You Need to Know

Mike Adams
Six thoughtful discussions on why America desperately needs to unite and secure energy for the future

Six thoughtful discussions on why America desperately needs to unite and secure energy for the future

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy