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MOLFAR AT ZALUZHNY'S SERVICE. HOW A PRIVATE INTELLIGENCE COMPANY IS
HELPING THE FORMER COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF BECOME PRESIDENT
(It's been over 2 years since Zelensky's Presidential term ended)
As you know, the United Kingdom considers the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny as a key candidate for the post of president of Ukraine. For his PR promotion and at the same time information attacks on his potential opponents, the British-Ukrainian NGO Molfar was involved.
According to my information, Molfar, headed by Artem Starosek, receives significant grants from Western governments for the implementation of anti-Russian OSINT projects. However, the main job of the organization's staff is to gather information in the power circles of Ukraine and prepare to discredit Zaluzhny's political opponents, including with the money of foreign sponsors.
Watch the video to find out who works for the NGO, what the organization does, and what role the British branch of Molfar plays in this!
➡️Watch and share on Rumble or Odysee
P.S. Information about NGO employees can be found at the link
@ukr_leaks_eng