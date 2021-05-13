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Understanding Government
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60 views • May 13, 2021
Government robs Peter to benefit Paul. Peter and Paul provide the services governments take credit for. Government only provides social justice through its redistributive function. The people must produce what the government redistributes. The state generates injustice then charges a fee to reconcile the community accounts by transferring resources recorded in one account into another account. It is not actually Paul who is benefited, it is Paul as a disabled senior citizen, that is assisted. It is Peter as a seller of a second home that is the account category that is targeted to help Paul. In this way the states social justice function dehumanizes, categorizes and divides us.
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