Glenn Beck
Nov 14, 2023
A version of ChatGPT's GPT-4 AI was recently caught lying to researchers about making an insider trade during a simulation. This has Glenn very concerned, especially when coupled with other news stories: The U.S. government is investing in an AI company connected to blacklisting companies for spreading "misinformation," New York is ramping up its strategy to surveil citizens online, and the Biden administration wants to make sure that AI takes "equity" into consideration. Glenn asks, what are we teaching AI? That it's okay to lie if the ends justify the means? That truth is relative? That present discrimination is the solution to past discrimination? That the collective is more important than the individual? Because that, Glenn warns, is exactly what society is teaching our children.
