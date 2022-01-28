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This Quantum Life #30 - What's Perfect About This I'm Not Getting?
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0 view • January 28, 2022
My theory is that at the end when our life flashes before us--our deeds, misdeeds, intentions and aspirations, there comes a moment where there must be a glimpse of our life as being perfect. Everything happened the way it happened to bring about the greatest growth or realization of the greatest potential possible.
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