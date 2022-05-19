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Surrendered Azov Nationalist Fighters Described Conditions of Detention. 051922
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170 views • May 19, 2022
Surrendered Azov nationalist fighters described conditions of detention.
According to Pushilin's statement, on the morning of May 19, more than half of all basement pigs surrendered at Azovstal.
Update: According to Khodakovsky's statement, the total number of prisoners of war at Azovstal exceeded 1,800. Taking into account the fact that in the morning there were 1,730 enemy soldiers and officers who surrendered (according to the RF Ministry of Defense), today it must be understood that another 80-90 people surrendered. A few hundred more still sit at Azovstal.
According to Pushilin's statement, on the morning of May 19, more than half of all basement pigs surrendered at Azovstal.
Update: According to Khodakovsky's statement, the total number of prisoners of war at Azovstal exceeded 1,800. Taking into account the fact that in the morning there were 1,730 enemy soldiers and officers who surrendered (according to the RF Ministry of Defense), today it must be understood that another 80-90 people surrendered. A few hundred more still sit at Azovstal.
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