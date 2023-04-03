THE SONG OF SOLOMON, LOVE STORY OF CHRIST PART ONE, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS—MANY HAVE READ THE SONG OF SOLOMON AS A LOVE STORY BETWEEN AND A MAN AND A WOMAN, BUT THIS EXTRAORDINARY STORY HAS A DUAL MEANING. THROUGHOUT THIS BOOK WE SEE UNDENIABLE REFERENCES TO CHRIST AND THE CHURCH AND HIS LOVE FOR THE CHURCH, BUT WITHOUT CLOSE EXAMINATION MANY HAVE MISSED IT. TODAY SUSAN DAVIS THROUGH THE POWER OF THE HOLY SPIRIT WILL CAPTURE THE VERY ESSENCE OF THIS DRAMATIC AND BEAUTIFUL LOVE STORY, THE ULTIMATE LOVE STORY OF CHRIST.

Jesus 24/7 Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu

You can now listen to our videos in Audio with Anchor, Apple, Google and Spotify at Jesus 24/7

https://anchor.fm/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-31-Song-of-Solomon-Love-Story-of-Christ---Part-1-with-Susan-Davis-and-Dina-Kalmeta-e1cp9td

Visit Susan at the following sites:

Email: [email protected]

Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog

This is a FREE Ebook—here is the official Marriage Supper of the Lamb website: http://sites.radiantwebtools.com/index.cfm?i=15948

Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/162979

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2

Thank you for watching and God bless you!

