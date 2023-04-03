THE SONG OF SOLOMON, LOVE STORY OF CHRIST PART ONE, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS—MANY HAVE READ THE SONG OF SOLOMON AS A LOVE STORY BETWEEN AND A MAN AND A WOMAN, BUT THIS EXTRAORDINARY STORY HAS A DUAL MEANING. THROUGHOUT THIS BOOK WE SEE UNDENIABLE REFERENCES TO CHRIST AND THE CHURCH AND HIS LOVE FOR THE CHURCH, BUT WITHOUT CLOSE EXAMINATION MANY HAVE MISSED IT. TODAY SUSAN DAVIS THROUGH THE POWER OF THE HOLY SPIRIT WILL CAPTURE THE VERY ESSENCE OF THIS DRAMATIC AND BEAUTIFUL LOVE STORY, THE ULTIMATE LOVE STORY OF CHRIST.
