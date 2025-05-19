BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️BREAKING: Peskov confirms Putin & Trump are talking right now! ☎️ - Zarubin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1267 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 10 hours ago

❗️BREAKING: Peskov confirms that Putin and Trump are on the phone to each other right now! ☎️🇺🇸🇷🇺 - Zarubin

⚡️The conversation between Putin and Trump has been going on for almost an hour and a half.

As US Vice President Vance reports: Trump will offer Putin economic benefits and renewed relations with the entire world.

However, he did not specify in exchange for what.

Adding:  🩸 UK'S BLOOD SCANDAL: 400K potentially infected with hepatitis C

NHS launched a campaign to identify patients who had pre-1996 blood transfusions — after DECADES of cover-ups, Daily Mail reports.

👩‍⚕️ 30,000+ people were infected with HIV/hep C through tainted blood in the 1970s-90s, killing 3,000+ in what an inquiry called a "deliberate calamity".

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy