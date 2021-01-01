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3/12/19 #ACT(Q)17: YELLOW VESTS Target Masonic Lodge on Week (17) #YELLOWAPRONS #AKA #WWG1WGA
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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7 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
3/12/19: 400 Yellow Vesters chose weekend 17 to attack the Grand Orient Lodge in southwestern France. The GOF is the satanic arm of French Freemasonry and closely aligned with Macron, the Vatican and the globalist One World Order cabal.

Thanks to @wishfulldreamz for tweeting the photo on the thumbnail of Qer YVers marching in the Netherlands during the 15th Act. Check out the prayer thread on @wishfulldreamz feed in support of Qers worldwide. #WWG1WGA!
https://twitter.com/wishfulldreamz

You can read about the YV target on the GOF Lodge here:
http://leozagami.com/2019/03/12/yellow-vests-finally-attack-masonic-lodge-of-the-gof-involved-in-a-political-conspiracy-against-the-french-people/

You can check out the story of the Inquisition against the Cathars and others in the Pyrenees region of southwestern France, the general which includes Tarbes, the small city where the YVers targeted the Grand Orient Freemasonry lodge on weekend 17.
http://www.cathar.info/cathar_inquisition.htm

You can check out YAFTV's videos on Alpha Kappa Alpha here. These women are found throughout politics, justice departments and the entertainment industry.
https://youtu.be/tVkynaUC0eo
https://youtu.be/_3pxryMAYn8
See the links in the above videos for background on AKA, prominent members, scandals, etc..

AKA, Rockefeller, Spelman:
https://www.spelman.edu/about-us/history-in-brief
http://www.aka1908.com/about/history

Check out this short video by American Intelligence Media regarding Presidential candidate, Alpha Kappa Alpha member, and anchor baby, Kamala Harris:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XY6Xp6jeYY

Please take the time to view this excellent documentary on the toxicity of social media and digital technology by Richard Grannon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHzwMLx-rKc
https://www.spartanlifecoach.com

Thank you so much for supporting YAFTV with your wonderful comments, news links, prayers and donations! Please participate the 6pm prayer wave world wide! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!

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