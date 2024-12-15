© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are AI chatbots, found on platforms like Character.AI, goading teenagers into committing crimes? A news report highlights alarming incidents, prompting a discussion on potential societal impact. So I decide to ask Microsoft Copilot to settle the issue! We also question the perspectives presented by AI counselor apps on contentious political topics, such as gender dysphoria. Potential solutions are explored to address the growing concern surrounding AI chatbots and their influence on young minds. Join us as we unravel the complexities of AI chatbots and their potential role in shaping the future of our youth.
Visit WVW WorldView Weekend here:
https://www.worldviewweekend.com/news
____________________________________
All clips used for fair use commentary, criticism, and educational purposes. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015).