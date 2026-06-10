Respect Male Bodies! Listener Questions

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux demands respect for male bodies in this listener questions show, arguing the body gives the real empirical ground while propaganda and authority try to override it by trashing male instincts and pushing blind obedience to kings, clergy, and states. He urges trusting those instincts to spot lies, pull over from tailgaters, and build a life free of violence and rights violations.





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