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Lies, lies, lies. Politicians must think we have very short memories
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10 views • December 03, 2021
LifeSite's Danielle Zuccaro asks John-Henry Westen a variety of questions submitted by LifeSite monthly donors, or, "Sustainers." John-Henry talks about the Mississippi Supreme Court case, the lies surrounding the COVID jab, how to speak to your kids about the 'vaccine', the Big Tech censorship LifeSite is facing, and much more.
Become a sustainer today and you'll be able to ask John-Henry a question next week!
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=rumble_sustainer_segment_120321
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_rumble_sustainer_segment_120321
Follow LifeSite on social media: Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten
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Become a sustainer today and you'll be able to ask John-Henry a question next week!
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=rumble_sustainer_segment_120321
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_rumble_sustainer_segment_120321
Follow LifeSite on social media: Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten
https://www.banned.video/
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