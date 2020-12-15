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Our true foreign threat | Mike Pompeo tells all
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304 views • December 15, 2020
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joins Newsmax TV to discuss the influence and power he sees the Chinese Communist Party maintain over certain lawmakers, and how with President Trump the country ceased to 'bend the knee' to China, plus his concerns about election integrity, the foreign policy decisions of a possible Biden administration, and more. - with Rob Finnerty on Wake Up America, weekdays at 7AM ET on Newsmax TV
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