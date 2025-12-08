Choose LIFE not Death Series Introduction

Introduction to our new series about how Yahshua is the Truth and when we stand on the Truth then we will get the results of the Realm of Light! If you want to be able to walk like Yahshua you have to know what is the truth. This is the hard part because the information that is out there for us has been translated many times and the words have changed and the meanings of words have changed. This makes it harder for us to find the Truth.





However, when you find the Truth then you can stand on that Truth and the Truth will set you free! We stood on the Truth of Yahshua HaMashiach and we SAW our deliverance! We choose LIFE and we didn’t have to raise the dead, instead we kicked the devils in the teeth and we prevented a death!