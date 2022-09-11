Nigel Farage: What Liz Truss Needs to Do to Save the Country

https://gnews.org/post/p1jqwb9a7
09/06/2022 Nigel Farage: There are three things that Liz Truss needs to do immediately. First, she needs to begin onshore gas extraction. Second, she needs to apply Reaganomics. Third, she has to complete Brexit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.